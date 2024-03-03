Karnataka HC orders ambulance owner to pay 50% relief in accident caused by unlicensed driver

“What has been ignored by the tribunal in the whole process is that as per the evidence, the driver of the ambulance did not have an effective driving licence as on the date of accident inasmuch as his licence got expired on April 24, 2010, and same should have been renewed within a period of 30 days. The actual date of renewal is May 31, 2010. Therefore, not holding the proper driving license exonerates the liability of the insurance company as it is a fundamental breach,” Justice V Shrishananda said, also ordering enhanced compensation of Rs 1,55,000, to three of the victims.