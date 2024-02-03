Karnataka HC orders notice to Law Ministry, EC in PIL by Nikhil

The Karnataka high court has ordered notice to the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Election Commission of India in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and three others.
The petition seeks directions to the Election Commission of India to formulate stringent and enforceable guidelines in addition to a model code of conduct for ensuring free and fair elections.
A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice P S Dinesh Kumar and T G Shivashankare Gowda also ordered the notice to the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka and State Election Commission (SEC).
The petitioners alleged that in the assembly election held on May 10, 2023, cash, gifts and gift cards were distributed for votes in as many as 42 constituencies and the same were in public domain. It is claimed that on May 9, 2023, Congress party leaders and agents distributed plastic cards to voters in many constituencies, including Ramanagara constituency where Congress candidate MA Iqbal Hussain won the election.
“The voters were promised that each of these cards was redeemable for a value of Rs 2,000 and or Rs 500. Subsequent events would disclose that these promises were knowingly false and were made to lure voters into casting their votes for the candidate who gifted these cards. The magnitude of this fraudulent exercise is evident from the fact that over 60,000 cards were distributed in state of Karnataka, having a payout of Rs 12 crore,” the petition said.
The petition said that the present corrupt practices are moving towards a ‘paperless’ corruption mode thereby rendering it more difficult to monitor or control such practices. The petition prayed for a revision of all laws relating to elections with reference to technological advances and consequent amendments to applicable laws to curb what could be called as technology-induced corruption.