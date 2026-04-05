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Karnataka HC directs state to appoint three work inspectors within two months

The 'Work Inspector' cadre was abolished and removed from the Cadre and Recruitment Rules of the Public Works Department
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 20:20 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 20:20 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnataka High Court

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