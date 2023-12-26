Karnataka HC quashes appointments of deputy registrar, section officer of Samskrit varsity

The High Court has quashed the appointment of Prakash Pagoji and M Shivamurthy as Deputy Registrar and Section Officer, respectively, of Karnataka Samskrit University, holding them ineligible to hold the posts as they were working in private institutions.
Justice N S Sanjay Gowda directed the university to consider the applications of the petitioners along with other applicants and appoint the most meritorious among them.
B O Gangadharappa from Mysuru and Shailashree from Bengaluru had challenged the appointments in 2013, seeking a direction for redoing and also considering their names in the said exercise.
Gangadharappa claimed that Pagoji worked in an aided Sanskrit college and cannot be considered as the one who worked either state/central or local authority for enhancement of the age limit.
Shailashree argued that since Shivamurthy was born in 1971, he was age-barred after having completed 42 years as of the date of submitting the application and working in an aided institution.
On the other hand, Samskrit University and the appointees argued that
since they were working in an aided institution and under the institution in which they were working was admitted to grant-in-aid, they were entitled to be considered as government employees and therefore, the extension of the time limit of 10 years was granted to them.
The court noted that though it is true that on receiving grant-in-aid, the private institution would be subjected to a certain degree of control by the government.
The rules stipulated that a candidate working under the university or the government or the local bodies such as corporations/city municipal councils or undertakings of the government would be entitled to a higher age limit corresponding to the number of years they had rendered their services there, subject to the maximum of ten years.
The court pointed out that Pagoji was 44 years old and Shivamurthy 42 years old on the date of the notification and application, respectively.
The Cadre and Recruitment Rules framed by Samskrit University stipulate 35 years as the maximum age limit for the appointment of a general candidate into the services of the Samskrit University, the court further said.