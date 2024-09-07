Karnataka High Court quashes KSPCB case against Yatnal-led company

“..the learned Magistrate ought to have noticed the fact whether a show-cause notice was issued to the accused and 60 days have lapsed after issuance of show-cause notice and only on noticing the said fact, the concerned court would be empowered to take cognizance of the offence, as Section 49 of the Act begins with a non-obstante clause that no court shall take cognizance of any offence under the Act except when a person against whom cognizance is sought to be taken has been given 60 days notice in a manner prescribed and the notice should bear observation that the intention of the one who issues notice is to register a complaint,” Justice M Nagaprasanna said.