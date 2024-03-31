Karnataka HC relief to retd scientist & apartment owners' association chief in atrocities case

Bengaluru: There is no restriction on giving anticipatory bail in suitable cases even when cognisance is taken or a charge sheet is filed, the High Court has said.
Justice Mohammed Nawaz ruled this while allowing the petition filed by a retired scientist and president of Kailash BDA Apartment Owners Welfare Association and another resident of the apartment.
Based on a complaint against them under IPC sections 504, 506, 153(A), 109, 500, 501 and 120B r/w Section 34 and Section 3(i)(x) of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities), police had filed a 'B' report.
The complainant had filed a protest petition against 'B' report. The special court had taken cognisance and rejected anticipatory bail petitions filed by the two petitioners.
Justice Nawaz noted that the specific allegations made against the accused were not sufficient to show a prima facie case for offences alleged, particularly under Atrocities Act.
The allegation against the association president was that he had spoken arrogantly when the complainant tried to persuade him to make rules for vehicle parking.
On the other hand, it was alleged that the other accused had tried to compromise the matter after a complaint was filed with police.
The court cited Hitesh Verma vs State of Uttarakhand and said the Supreme Court had observed that all insults or intimidations to a person will not be an offence under Atrocities Act unless such insult or intimidation is on account of victim belonging to Scheduled Castes or Tribe.
The court also said that in another judgement, the Supreme Court had said there was no restriction to grant bail in a suitable case either by session court, the High Court or Supreme Court even when cognisance is taken or a charge sheet is filed as object of anticipatory bail is to prevent undue harassment of accused persons by pre-trial arrest and detention.
