Karnataka HC seeks comprehensive plan to tackle illegal structures in Bengaluru

The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the BBMP and the state government to create a clear action plan for handling illegal structures and deviations from approved building plans in Bengaluru city.
A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice MGS Kamal stressed that construction would continue and stopping illegal structures overnight is unrealistic without a proper plan because Bengaluru is rapidly developing and known as an IT hub.
The bench, which heard a suo motu petition about widespread illegal structures in the city, labelled the BBMP's compliance affidavit as a namesake exercise.
It orally observed that unless a detailed scheme is prepared, thousands of illegal structures in the entire city cannot be dealt with. The bench noted that it had asked the BBMP in an earlier order to take up the issue of requirement of more staff, including law officers, to deal with the situation.
“We are unable to find any material in the compliance affidavit insofar as the issue of inadequate staff or inadequate number of law officers is concerned, and compliance affidavit is also silent on the aspect as to whether the proposal referred to in the order of the division bench is handed over to the chief secretary,” the bench said.
“If such a proposal is handed over, when was it handed over? If it is handed over, what were the steps taken by the BBMP to appraise the government about taking immediate steps in consonance with the order passed by the division bench in 2019?” it asked.
The bench recognised two categories of illegalities: structures lacking proper building plans and those deviating from approved plans. It stressed that collective efforts are necessary from all stakeholders to address these issues, as they involve a quasi-judicial process.
“We are of the opinion that the issue in the present PIL requires a holistic approach and unless all the stakeholders jointly come together and prepare a composite action plan, there will be no progress in the matter and it will be passing orders calling reports from respondents would be nothing but a mere paper formality,” the bench said.
The stakeholders have been asked to submit the action plan within three weeks.