Karnataka HC tells publishers of statutes, statutory instruments to be extra cautious

The high court has said that it is high time those who print and publish statutes and statutory instruments to be extra cautious. Or else, they run the risk of being hauled up for the contempt of court, perjury and the like offences, in addition to being blacklisted from public tenders for the supply of books of their publication, a division bench comprising Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice Krishna A Dixit said.
The bench observed this while allowing a writ appeal filed by Fr Valerian Fernandes, a parish priest from Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district. The appellant had challenged the order of the single bench directing him to the jurisdictional assistant commissioner. It was contended that in view of the order of the Karnataka Appellate Tribunal in June 1996, a direction was sought to grant the land by issuing grant certificate/saguvali chit. The appellant argued that the tribunal had directed determination of the amount payable and his prayer before the single bench was also the same and not for setting aside the lease granted.
The bench noted that since there is already the grant order affirmed by the appellate tribunal, what remains is only the question of the payment for the grant. “When there is a statutory tribunal’s order, relegating the appellant to the assistant commissioner for seeking a fresh grant is not justified,” the bench said.
Meanwhile, the government advocate submitted that by way of 2023 amendment to the Karnataka Land Grant Rules, 1969, the appellant has to make certain payment at the rates now revised. It was argued that the amendment is by way of substitution. However, the bench noted that the notification does not indicate that the amendment is by way of ‘substitution’. The court observed that the mistake had crept in the version of the KLJ Publications,
Bengaluru.
“It goes without saying that if for the ‘mistake of law’, none should suffer, none should suffer for the ‘mistake of Law Publisher’ too. It is high time to state that those who print and publish statutes and statutory instruments should be extra cautious, or else, they run the risk of being hauled up for the contempt of court, perjury and the like offences, in addition to being black-listed from public tenders for the supply of books of their publication,” the bench said, directing the authorities to formalise the grant and that the appellant is liable to pay the charges under the pre-amendment Rules of 2023.
(Published 02 April 2024, 00:09 IST)