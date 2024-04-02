Karnataka HC tells publishers of statutes, statutory instruments to be extra cautious

“It goes without saying that if for the ‘mistake of law’, none should suffer, none should suffer for the ‘mistake of Law Publisher’ too. It is high time to state that those who print and publish statutes and statutory instruments should be extra cautious, or else, they run the risk of being hauled up for the contempt of court, perjury and the like offences, in addition to being black-listed from public tenders for the supply of books of their publication,” the bench said, directing the authorities to formalise the grant and that the appellant is liable to pay the charges under the pre-amendment Rules of 2023.