Karnataka High Court uphold retrial order in Dharwad ZP member murder case

“If the impugned order is considered on the touchstone of statutory provisions supra and interpretation on those provisions placed by the Supreme Court in various judgments, the unmistakable inference would be, no fault being found by the order so passed by the concerned court. The order is based upon sound reasons and procedure necessarily to be followed is what is ordered by the concerned court. On the entire analysis of the reasons rendered by the court, there is no warrant to interfere with the order impugned,” Justice M Nagaprasanna said, while dismissing the petitions.