HC upholds dismissal of Ayush doctor over false caste certificate

The court perused the certificates and observed that the petitioner had pursued his education as a person belonging to the Backward Class community. “..knowing fully well that he does not belong to the Scheduled Tribe, he suppressed the material facts and was able to get employment as a Scheduled Tribe person by not only creating a false document in the form of a caste certificate and produced before the employer and gained himself, but also denied a fair chance of a Scheduled Tribe person being appointed for the said post,” Justice V Srishananda said.