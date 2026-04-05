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HC upholds lifer to farmer who killed wife with 19 chopper blows

At night, while everyone was sleeping, Lakshmi came running out of the house as Vishwanath followed her with a chopper in his hand.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 01:39 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 01:39 IST
India NewsKarnatakaCrimeHigh Court

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