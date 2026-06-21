HD Kumaraswamy dismisses rift with BJP over cross-voting in Karnataka Council polls

<p>Bengaluru: Union Minister and Karnataka JD(S) president H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday dismissed reports of a rift between the regional party and its alliance partner BJP in the wake of the cross-voting controversy.</p>.<p>Interacting with reporters, Kumaraswamy said, “I have seen media reports claiming that differences have erupted between the BJP and JD(S) over cross-voting in the elections to the Upper House of the legislature. I would like to clarify that nothing can drive a wedge between the two parties.”</p>.<p>The Union Minister said that he had spoken to both Karnataka and central BJP leaders ahead of the MLC elections.</p>.<p>“I spoke to Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, and the party’s national president Nitin Nabin before deciding on our candidate for the MLC elections. We had reached an agreement on the additional votes. I will meet Nabin again, and discuss the MLC elections,” said Kumaraswamy.</p>.<p>The MLC election results will have no bearing on the 2028 Assembly elections, opined Kumaraswamy.</p>.<p>“If you recall the 2017 Rajya Sabha elections, seven to eight of our MLAs crossvoted in favour of the Congress. The Congress subsequently lost in the general elections,” said Kumaraswamy.</p>.<p>The Karnataka JD(S) president said that the primary objective behind fielding a candidate in the Council elections had been to test the loyalty of the party MLAs.</p>.<p>Queried about JD(S) MLAs cross-voting in the MLC elections, Kumaraswamy said legislators may have succumbed to the offer of developmental funds for their respective constituencies.</p>.<p>Pointing out that even Congress MLAs were struggling to get developmental funds, Kumaraswamy said, “They have not received funds in the past three years. I know that funds to the tune of Rs 50 crore to Rs 100 crore were offered to each MLA to vote in favour of Congress.”</p>.<p>Kumaraswamy said that he did not wish to discuss the issue any further, adding that his aim was to bring ensure a pro-people government came to power in the state.</p>