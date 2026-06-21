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HD Kumaraswamy dismisses rift with BJP over cross-voting in Karnataka Council polls

Legislators may have fallen for constituency devpt funds, he says
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 23:43 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 23:43 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaH D Kumaraswamy

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