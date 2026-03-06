HD Kumaraswamy flays CM Siddaramaiah for not resolving internal quota issue

<p>Bengaluru: Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday criticised CM Siddaramaiah for not resolving the internal reservation issue.</p>.<p>He was speaking at a programme where some leaders from Malur Assembly constituency joined JD(S). The event also marked the merger of Swabhimani Janata Party with JD(S).</p>.<p>Kumaraswamy said, “Siddaramaiah has been in power for close to 8 years. He claims that he is an Ahinda leader. Despite all this, he has failed to decide on internal reservation issue".</p>.<p>He said Siddaramaiah remembers social justice and Ahinda only during elections. “The people should understand this,” he remarked.</p>.Siddaramaiah's contribution is burden of Rs 1 lakh on each citizen of Karnataka: JD(S) leader and Ex-minister.<p>He flagged the government’s inefficiency in providing the list of communities that have got reservation facilities in the last eight to ten years.</p>.<p>“I have been asking for this list for a while now, but releasing such a list may reveal the real colour of the chief minister. Hence, they are avoiding it,” he charged.</p>.<p>Kumaraswamy said doing politics in the name of reservation has become a habit.</p>.<p>“Politics in the name of reservation must end. There are two-three groups regarding internal reservation issue. It is not a healthy development,” he said. </p>.<p>Seeks full term for JD(S)</p><p>Union Steel and Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy has requested all communities to give his party JD(S) a chance to work for a full five years.</p><p>“I will request people of all communities in the state to bless us with one more chance to run the government for a full term of five years. I will rectify all the mistakes and injustice done by the Congress,” he said.</p><p>‘Siddu supplied B’luru sewage to Kolar, Chikkaballapur’</p><p>Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda charged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is ready to present his 17th budget, has flown the sewage water of Bengaluru to Chikkaballapur and Kolar districts.</p><p>“Siddaramaiah had promised to give drinking water to Kolar and Chikkaballapur. But he has given them Bengaluru’s sewage water.</p><p>The famous tomato of Kolar is now advised not to be consumed. The Congress and the drainwater are responsible for this,” he alleged.</p>