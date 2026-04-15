Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

HD Kumaraswamy lauds Adichunchanagiri Mutt for its service, social upliftment

"I thank the prime minister for the immense trust in me and entrusting the responsibility to serve as Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel."
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 18:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 April 2026, 18:32 IST
KarnatakaHD Kumaraswamy

Follow us on :

Follow Us