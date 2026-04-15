HD Kumaraswamy lauds Adichunchanagiri Mutt for its service, social upliftment

<p>Nagamangala (Mandya dist): Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy said that the Adichunchanagiri Mutt has long been a beacon of faith, service and social upliftment.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He was addressing a gathering during the inauguration of the Bhairavaikya Mandira, built in memory of the late seer Balagangadharanatha Swami, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Adichunchanagiri, Nagamangala taluk, Mandya district, on Wednesday.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“The nation is witnessing a new era of strength, progress and cultural resurgence, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where spirituality and development go hand in hand. The values of service and unity are being reinforced with renewed vigour. I thank the prime minister for the immense trust in me and entrusting the responsibility to serve as Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel. I will remain deeply committed to uphold this trust and serve the nation,” he said.</p>.Mandya: PM Modi stresses on nine principles for Vikasit Bharat in Adichunchanagiri Mutt.<p class="bodytext">“The mutt has played a transformative role in education, healthcare, and social service, earning the love and respect of millions of its devotees. We should draw inspiration from the legacy of Balagangadharanatha Swami and the values upheld by the mutt, he said.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Aspirations fulfilled</p>.<p class="bodytext">Expressing happiness over PM Modi’s visit, Adichunchanagiri seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami said that the aspirations of millions of devotees have been fulfilled with his visit.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He recalled Modi appreciating the great vision of Nada Prabhu Kempegowda, during the unveiling of his 108-ft tall statue at Bengaluru in 2022. “Kempegowda was also a devotee of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, which has a history of 1,800 years. The lineage continues and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda also belongs to it,” he said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He lauded Prime Minister Modi for his several initiatives, saying that he has driven the engine of economy, spirituality and culture of our country. When the PM initiated the ‘Start Up India’ concept in 2016, there were hardly 400 start ups. Now, after 10 years, there are more than 2 lakh start ups in the country, the seer said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Just like the whole temple complex, built using Igneous rocks, the pujya Guruj’s vision and principles have been igniting billions of people. Lakhs of students are getting education here, he said.</p>