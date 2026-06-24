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Homeindiakarnataka

HD Kumaraswamy urges MSP for Karnataka mango farmers facing price crash

Despite a good harvest, growers are suffering due to continuously falling prices, adverse weather conditions, and rising cultivation costs.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 15:45 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 15:45 IST
KarnatakafarmersHD KumaraswamyMango

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