HD Kumaraswamy urges MSP for Karnataka mango farmers facing price crash

<p>New Delhi: Union Steel Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-d-kumaraswamy">H D Kumaraswamy</a> on Wednesday pressed Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to announce a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-d-kumaraswamy">mango </a>growers in Karnataka, who are battling a sharp price decline this season.<br><br>Chouhan assured support through the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) and the Price Deficit Payment Scheme (PDPS). The final decision on the assistance package is expected to be announced soon, said Kumaraswamy in a statement.<br><br>The JD(S) said that he has appraised the Minister about hardships faced by mango farmers in key districts including Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Bangalore Rural, Tumkur, and Haveri.</p><p>Despite a good harvest, growers are suffering due to continuously falling prices, adverse weather conditions, and rising cultivation costs. Karnataka is a major mango-producing state, with the crop grown across 1.45 lakh hectares and output reaching around 10 lakh metric tonnes this season. However, market prices have slumped far below the cost of production, Kumaraswamy said.</p>.I have no ego issues with D K Shivakumar, says Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy.<p><br>The Karnataka Agricultural Prices Commission has estimated the cost of cultivation for mango (C-3 variety) at Rs 3,951 per quintal. Farmers are incurring heavy losses as prevailing market rates remain significantly lower, despite substantial expenses on irrigation, labour, and harvesting, the JD(S) leader said.</p><p>Kumaraswamy urged the Centre to take swift action to prevent further distress and ensure remunerative prices for mango farmers, the statement added.</p>