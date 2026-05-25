BJP should decide whether or not it wants to re-nominate Deve Gowda to Rajya Sabha: Kumaraswamy

<p>Bengaluru: Lobbing the ball into the BJP’s court, Union Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-d-kumaraswamy">H D Kumaraswamy</a> on Sunday said the saffron party should decide whether or not it wants to re-nominate former prime minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-d-deve-gowda">H D Deve Gowda</a> to the Rajya Sabha. </p>.<p>Four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka are vacant - including Gowda’s - they are set for polls on June 18.</p>.<p>While Congress can claim three, the BJP can get one. Gowda has to rely on the BJP for another stint in Rajya Sabha as his party JD(S) lacks the numbers in the state's legislative Assembly.</p>.<p>"Neither me nor Gowda has discussed this with anybody," Kumaraswamy said when asked about his father getting the Rajya Sabha ticket again.</p>.<p>“The BJP has 63 MLAs. There are many problems in their party. Why should I or Gowda discuss this? If a decision is taken in Delhi, then that’ll be it. We can’t say that someone else’s opportunity should be scuttled for Gowda. So, let them decide on what they want to do,” Kumaraswamy said. </p>.BJP to back H D Deve Gowda's re-election to Rajya Sabha with future polls in mind?.<p>The Karnataka BJP unit is favouring former chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda for the Rajya Sabha seat that it can win.</p>.<p>There are also calls for someone from the Kalyana Karnataka region to get the ticket. The BJP has no one representing Kalyana Karnataka in the Lok Sabha after the party lost all seats in this region to Congress. </p>.<p><strong>Jhanvi joins JD(S)</strong></p>.<p class="bodytext">Actor-host Jhanvi R joined the JD(S) on Sunday.</p>.<p class="bodytext">She was onboarded by the JD(S) women’s wing president Rashmi Ramegowda in the presence of Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who is also the party’s state president.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Jhanvi was also a contestant in the reality TV show Bigg Boss Kannada. </p>