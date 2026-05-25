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Homeindiakarnataka

BJP should decide whether or not it wants to re-nominate Deve Gowda to Rajya Sabha: Kumaraswamy

Four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka are vacant - including Gowda’s - they are set for polls on June 18.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 23:38 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 23:38 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsBJPKarnatakaRajya SabhaH D KumaraswamyH D Deve Gowda

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