HD Kumaraswamy calls on MPs, party leaders to gift HMT wristwatches

Reviving the company’s lost glory is a mission close to Kumaraswamy’s heart, and the Union Minister has been very vocal in expressing his intentions to resuscitate HMT. To that end, Kumaraswamy has visited all the units of HMT, besides the one in Bengaluru – in Hyderabad, Ajmer, and Kerala. Sources said that Kumaraswamy is planning to gift an HMT wristwatch to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.