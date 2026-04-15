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H D Kumaraswamy calls upon women in JD(S) to be more active in politics

“There are fewer women leaders in our party compared to the BJP and Congress. Women are very active in those parties."
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 02:12 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 02:12 IST
KarnatakaIndian Politics

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