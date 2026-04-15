H D Kumaraswamy calls upon women in JD(S) to be more active in politics

<p>Bengaluru: Union Minister and state JD(S) president H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday exhorted the women in his party to take on a more proactive role in politics.</p>.<p>“There are fewer women leaders in our party compared to the BJP and Congress. Women are very active in those parties. I request women workers in our party to strengthen the organisation in their respective areas,” said Kumaraswamy, who participated in the birth anniversary celebrations of Dr B R Ambedkar organised at the JD(S) office here.</p>.<p>Pointing out that the number of Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka was likely to increase to 42 by the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, Kumaraswamy said, "As much as 33% of those seats will be reserved for women. As many as 116 seats in the Assembly will be reserved for women, and we’ll have to beg women candidates to contest in the elections".</p>.<p>Responding to reports of his possible return to state politics, Kumaraswamy said, “I have been visiting Karnataka with the elections in mind. There is no need to speculate about my visits to the state. If I sit in New Delhi or tour the country, who will look after the party? I am also the president of the party’s Karnataka unit. After May 20, I will be in the state for two to three days to strengthen the party".</p>.<p>He called upon unemployed youngsters in Karnataka to launch a statewide agitation demanding jobs.</p>.<p>“Just protesting in Dharwad is not enough. Youngsters must stage demonstrations across the state,” the former chief minister said. </p>