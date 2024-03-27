HDK contest in Mandya LS confirmed but Congress's Star Chandru may give him tough fight

Support to BJP

Sumalatha – also actor and spouse of the late actor, MP and Union Minister M H Ambarish – was firm on her stand, since a long time, on seeking re-election on a BJP ticket. However, the BJP high-command has indicated to its Mandya leaders, that Kumaraswamy would be suitable for Mandya candidature, over a couple of months ago itself.

Now, there are two options before Sumalatha - to contest as Independent again, or abstain from contest. Sumalatha won the 2019 poll as an independent, against JD(S)-Congress coalition candidate Nikhil Gowda, son of Kumaraswamy. She has not yet joined the BJP, but had declared her support to the BJP, soon after her election.

Unique scenario

In the 2019 poll, the BJP, which does not have a strong hold in Mandya, did not field any candidate, to support Sumalatha. Due to a discord in the JD(S)-Congress coalition and also within the JD(S), even Congress and JD(S) voters are deemed to have voted for Sumalatha. By 2022, Sumalatha was expected to be the BJP candidate, as the party did not have a winnable candidate in Mandya constituency.

Ambarish too was MP from Mandya – Janata Dal in 1998 and Congress in 1999 and 2004. He was in the Congress from 1994 up to his death in 2018, except for a couple of years in the Janata Dal (1996-98). He was also Union Minister (2006-07) and state minister (2013-16).

Comparing rapport of candidates

Sumalatha has cordial relations with the BJP. She participated in events attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Mandya. Over the last one month, she has been meeting BJP top leaders in Delhi, seeking the party ticket, to seek re-election.

Both Kumaraswamy and his party have a strong base in Mandya. The JD(S) made a clean sweep in all seven Assembly segments in the 2018 Assembly poll. In the 2023 Assembly poll, the JD(S) won only in KR Pet (H T Manju). But, it was runner-up in all the remaining six segments. The JD(S) has a strong base in KR Nagar Assembly segment too, of Mysuru district, under Mandya Lok Sabha segment.

BJP hopes

J Krishna, a senior BJP leader, said, the party needs to secure JD(S) and BJP votes and bring back JD(S) and Kumaraswamy votes that had crossed over to the Congress, due to some confusions, during the Assembly poll.

A senior Congress leader said, “Our candidate Star Chandru is on the field, since almost six months. Among eight Assembly segments, under Mandya Lok Sabha segment, there are Congress MLAs in seven. Thus we can give a tough fight to the JD(S)-BJP combine. Chandru is backed by District in-charge Minister N Chaluvaraswamy, who was also MP from the JD(S) (2009-13). He was a close confidant of Kumaraswamy and was in the JD(S) for a long time. So, he knows the strategy of the JD(S) and will tackle them effectively.”

JD(S) Mandya district president D Ramesh said, the alliance with the BJP would be beneficial for the party, and the candidature of Kumaraswamy is the icing on the cake.