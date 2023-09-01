Home
HDK recovering, shifted to ward, says Nikhil

Kumaraswamy was hospitalised early on Wednesday after a mild stroke.
Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has been shifted to the ward and is recovering, his son and JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy said on Thursday. 

Kumaraswamy was hospitalised early on Wednesday after a mild stroke. 

Nikhil said his father would be discharged soon as he recovers well. “Party workers and the public need not worry about his health. He is doing fine and will be discharged soon,” he said.

Advised rest 

According to Nikhil, doctors have advised Kumaraswamy to rest for some days. “He will rest for some days as advised by the doctors, before resuming party activities,” he added.

Karnataka NewsH D Kumaraswamy

