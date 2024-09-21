H D Kumaraswamy slams Congress for denotification charge; says he has no role

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy said on Friday that he has no role in denotification of a land in Bengaluru.
Speaking to media persons, in Mysuru, on Friday, Kumaraswamy targeted Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, for accusing him of denotification.
He stated that he thought Krishna Byre Gowda was intelligent as he has studied abroad. “But, he has read out a script badly written by someone. Are you a Satya Harishchandra? Everyone knows what you have done in the Revenue department. No matter what you do, you won’t get anything”, he said.
“I am not running away, or begging for protection. The property is in the name of my wife’s aunt. I will not be in politics for even five seconds, if I have to beg for protection. The case was filed in 2015, and a ‘B’ report was filed after investigation. Now, they are trying to revive it. I had rejected the file during my tenure as CM. Everyone knows about the political conflict between me and Yediyurappa at that time. Why would he help me? The government has been searching for records against me over the last three months, but could not find anything,” he said.
He asked, “Who has grabbed land in the name of the dead? D K Shivakumar knows about it. Did D K Suresh forget what happened in the Benaganahalli land issue? I am not aware of such dealings”.
Commenting on the proposal for SIT probe on MLA Munirathna’s case, Kumaraswamy said, SIT is Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar Investigation Team.
“What the SIT is doing is not a probe, but slavery,” the union minister said.
Published 20 September 2024, 21:05 IST