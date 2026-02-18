<p>Hubballi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hubballi-dharwad">Hubballi-Dharwad</a> Municipal Corporation (HDMC) increased the number of civic workers tenfold to clean the Sri Siddharoodha Mutt premises after Sanday’s Sri Siddharoodha Jatra Rathotsav held on Sunday, which drew thousands of devotees. </p><p>Devotees arrived from various places, including the twin cities, neighbouring districts, the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kalyana-karnataka"> Kalyana Karnataka</a> region, Maharashtra, Goa and Telangana, to visit the mutt. Mass feeding was organized to facilitate the devotees. Several associations, members of the public and local residents came forward to offer prasad, lemon juice, water, buttermilk and other food items. Many devotees from other districts also brought their own arrangements to prepare prasad. As a result, large quantities of waste were generated around the mutt.</p><p>Considering the massive turnout, the existing garbage collection system proved inadequate. Moreover, thousands of devotees stayed overnight on the mutt premises. The scale of waste became evident when devotees began leaving the premises the following morning.</p><p>According to the health inspector, only four to five civic workers were usually deployed around the mutt premises. However, for the Rathotsav, the number was increased, and a day after the event, the workforce was raised tenfold.</p>.Hubballi: 1,300 revenue villages to be declared after Centre lifts restriction.<p><strong>Heaps of garbage</strong></p><p>A significant quantity of waste was left behind after the Rathotsav. The HDMC took up the task of cleaning and maintaining the premises on a war footing. Around 50 civic workers were deployed, along with 80 dustbins, five auto-tippers, five tractors and compactor vehicles to clear the mutt surroundings.</p><p>HDMC SWM Executive Engineer (in charge) Santoshkumar Yarangali said that between 70 and 85 tonnes of waste had been cleared from the mutt premises as of Tuesday. Out of which, 40 to 50 tonnes comprised dry waste, including polythene, areca plates, paper plates and cups, while around 30 tonnes was wet waste.</p><p>However, those keen about the environment expressed concern over the large amount of plastic waste generated and voiced that eco-friendly alternatives should be encouraged.</p>