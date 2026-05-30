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Homeindiakarnataka

‘He never let grief stop governance’: How Siddaramaiah endured his son’s death, a bureaucrat recalls

Another aspect of Siddaramaiah that deserves mention is the seriousness with which he approached the annual budget.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 04:18 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 04:18 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah

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