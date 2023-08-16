Home
Homeindiakarnataka

Headmaster booked for hoisting national flag upside down in Belagavi

The headmaster has been booked under Section- 2 Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act 1971.
Last Updated 15 August 2023, 21:04 IST

A headmaster of Urdu Higher Primary School, Laxmeshwar in Mudalagi taluk has been booked for hoisting the national flag upside down during Independence day programme held on Tuesday.

Incharge head master of the school, identified as Abdul Vahid A, has been accused of hoisting the flag upside down. Cluster Resource Person, Mudalagi Arif Hussain filed the complaint in connection with the case.

He has been booked under section- 2 Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act 1971.

Kulgod police is investigating the case.

(Published 15 August 2023, 21:04 IST)
