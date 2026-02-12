Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Headmaster suspended for taking students in tipper on study tour in Karnataka's Beltangady

The parents of the students also had sought to know on who would be held responsible if any untoward incident had occurred during the trip.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 17:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 February 2026, 17:23 IST
Karnataka Newsheadmaster

Follow us on :

Follow Us