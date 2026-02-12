<p>Mangaluru: In-charge headmaster (HM) of Government Upgraded Higher Primary School in Balanje in Beltangady taluk who took students on a study tour in a tipper and pick-up vehicles was placed under suspension.</p><p>"Disciplinary proceedings had been initiated against the in-charge HM Kiran," dakshina Kannada DDPI (Administration) G S Shashidhara confirmed when contacted by DH. Kiran who had won appreciation from all quarters for celebrating the school's centennial year in a grand manner had planned a study tour to a Bee farm, Anil Farm, in Nalkoor on February 10.</p>.Mandya DC cancels registration of homestays near Karnataka's Ranganathittu bird sanctuary.<p>Kiran instead of arranging buses had allegedly engaged an open pickup and tipper goods vehicles for ferrying students to Anil's farm. As the video of children travelling in tipper and pick-up vehicle went viral on social media, Kiran was greeted with scorn and contempt particularly from parents of students for disregarding safety and provisions under motor vehicles act.</p><p>The parents also had sought to know on who would be held responsible if any untoward incident had occurred during the trip. DDPI Shashidhara said after being informed about the incident Kiran had been placed under suspension. Venoor police based on the complaint from one Dhranendra registered a case against Kiran under section 281 (riding on a public way that endangers human life) and 192 (A) of IMV act. </p>