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Headmaster, teacher arrested in POCSO case in Karnataka's Kadur

The assistant teacher was arrested by police for allegedly sexually harassing girl students and sharing obscene video clippings with them
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 00:19 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 00:19 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaPocso

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