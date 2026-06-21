Headmaster, teacher arrested in POCSO case in Karnataka's Kadur

<p>Kadur: An assistant teacher and headmaster of a government higher primary school in the taluk were arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and produced before a court in Chikkamagaluru on Saturday.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The assistant teacher was arrested by police for allegedly sexually harassing girl students and sharing obscene video clippings with them. He has been also been charged under provisions of caste-based abuse, misuse of information technology and sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The headmaster has been booked under POCSO Act, caste abuse provisions and sections under BNS.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Parents had staged a protest for action against the teacher. The HM failed to file a complaint against the teacher or inform higher authorities.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The parents contacted Child Helpline (1098). Officials then recorded statements of parents, children and submitted a report to Kadur BEO M H Thimmayya, who lodged a police complaint. The assistant teacher and HM have been suspended.</p>