Headmaster & teacher of Karnataka govt school suspended over sexual harassment case

Shivamogga: The Deputy Director of the School Education & Literacy Department has issued an order suspending two teachers on charges of sexually abusing girl students in Shivamogga.

Shanthakumar and Nagaraj, serving as teacher and head master, respectively, in a government model higher primary school at Soppinkeri in the taluk are the suspended government employees.

The headmaster has been suspended for not taking action on the sexual abuse complaint by students against teacher Shantakumar.

Shikaripur Block Education Officer G S Shashidhar told DH that a report had been submitted to the higher official after visiting the school and collecting details based on sexual abuse complaint. Following it, the higher official has taken disciplinary action against the teachers.