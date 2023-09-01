Home
Homeindiakarnataka

Headteacher quizzed on fund misappropriation says she's possessed by village deity

The incident took place in Srimati Ningamma Bommaiah Government High School, Bettagere village of the taluk.
Last Updated 01 September 2023, 05:12 IST

A headteacher created ruckus when she was inquired by higher officials on allegations of misappropriation of funds and misuse of power.

The school is devoted to the memory of the parents of former minister B B Ningaiah.

Following a complaint by the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) president, Block Education Officer and other senior officers of the Education department came to inquire her.

When she was questioned, she started behaving in a bizarre way and said she was the 'Grama Devathe' (village deity) and some people have snatched the land belonging to her.

Witnessing the unexpected development, the officials and staff left the school premises without conducting the inquiry.

It has been accused that the headteacher staged the drama to escape from the inquiry. Her loose talk about the former minister and behaviour in the presence of the department officials has now become the matter of debate.

(Published 01 September 2023, 05:12 IST)
