Headteacher quizzed on fund misappropriation says she's possessed by village deity

The school is devoted to the memory of the parents of former minister B B Ningaiah.

Following a complaint by the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) president, Block Education Officer and other senior officers of the Education department came to inquire her.

When she was questioned, she started behaving in a bizarre way and said she was the 'Grama Devathe' (village deity) and some people have snatched the land belonging to her.