india

Health cards to 5.09 cr beneficiaries

Last Updated 09 December 2023, 22:44 IST

Bengaluru: The Health Department is targeting to issue Ayushman Bharat health cards to all the 5.09 crore beneficiaries in Karnataka in the next six months, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said.

The government has also renamed the scheme from ‘Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka’ to ‘Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Mukhya Mantrigala Arogya Karnataka’. 

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday released the cards designed under the new name. “The government wants to ensure that every resident of the state receives good healthcare. The state government will provide 66% of the funds required for the scheme and the central government will pay the rest,” he said.

(Published 09 December 2023, 22:44 IST)
KarnatakaHealth Department

