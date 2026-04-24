<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/health-department">health department</a> has asked all the district and taluk hospitals to set up heat stroke management rooms with dedicated beds to treat any patients with Heat Related Illness (HRI). </p>.<p>According to a circular issued on Friday, the Community Health Centres should mark two beds, the Taluk hospitals should have at least five dedicated beds and district hospitals should have at least ten such beds. </p>.<p>The rooms should be operational till July 31 and should be equipped with thermometers, fans, and ice cubes, the circular said. </p>.<p>That apart, the medical and paramedical staff should also be trained to ensure they are prepared to test any HRI.</p>.Heatwave conditions to intensify in Karnataka, says IMD.<p>The government will also set up ORS corners in every government health facility.</p>.<p>Health and family welfare minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, on Thursday, had said that the government was prepared to treat any heat related illnesses and urged people to follow precautionary measures.</p>.<p>“Avoid going out during high temperatures and keep yourself hydrated. We have also already issued an advisory asking people to take some measures,” he said.</p>