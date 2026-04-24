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Health department asks hospitals to set up heat stroke management rooms

The rooms should be operational till July 31 and should be equipped with thermometers, fans, and ice cubes, the circular said.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 15:59 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 15:59 IST
India NewshealthKarnatakaheatwavehospitalsHealth DepartmentHeatstroke

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