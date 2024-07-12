Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Health department opens fever clinic in Devagondanahalli

MLC C T Ravi visited the village and inquired about their health.
DHNS
Last Updated : 12 July 2024, 12:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Chikkamagaluru: Health department opened a fever clinic in Devagondanahalli village in Chikkamagaluru taluk of the district where almost all people are suffering from illness. 

A team from the health department in Bengaluru arrived at the village on Thursday. Health check-ups of people were done and blood samples have been sent for testing. Larvae samples were also collected.

MLC C T Ravi visited the village and inquired about their health.

The villagers said that more than thousand people in the village are affected.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 July 2024, 12:09 IST
Karnataka NewshealthChikkamagaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT