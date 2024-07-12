Health department opens fever clinic in Devagondanahalli

Chikkamagaluru: Health department opened a fever clinic in Devagondanahalli village in Chikkamagaluru taluk of the district where almost all people are suffering from illness.
A team from the health department in Bengaluru arrived at the village on Thursday. Health check-ups of people were done and blood samples have been sent for testing. Larvae samples were also collected.
MLC C T Ravi visited the village and inquired about their health.
The villagers said that more than thousand people in the village are affected.
