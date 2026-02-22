Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka health department recruits doctors, technicians to tackle shortage

Around 1,400 MBBS doctors are serving under compulsory rural service, and the department is working to ensure that postgraduate medical students also complete mandatory service, Dinesh Gundu Rao said.
Last Updated : 21 February 2026, 22:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 February 2026, 22:21 IST
Karnataka NewsDinesh Gundu Rao

Follow us on :

Follow Us