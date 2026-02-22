<p>Bengaluru: The Health Department has taken steps for recruitment of doctors, technicians and other essential staff to address shortage, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said. </p>.<p>He was speaking at the Abhaya Hasta programme here on Saturday. </p>.<p>At the event, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah handed over appointment letters to over 1,000 candidates chosen for the department. Among them, 970 are for permanent paramedical posts - 320 in Kalyana Karnataka and 650 in other parts. Additionally, 77 candidates selected for Drug Inspector’s post also received appointment letters.</p>.Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao writes to Shivraj Singh Chouhan on MSP for rubber.<p>The department has also taken in 223 D-Pharma students as apprentices and plans to recruit 700 more. They will receive professional training on a monthly stipend of Rs 8,000. About 220 specialist doctors are expected to be appointed in a month or 2, to ensure super-specialty treatment in government hospitals, the minister said.</p>.<p>Around 1,400 MBBS doctors are serving under compulsory rural service, and the department is working to ensure that postgraduate medical students also complete mandatory service, he said.</p>.<p>Speaking at the event, the CM said, “All these recruitments are being conducted through counselling, which has helped curb corruption. As many as 5,700 transfers, including those of doctors, have been carried out through counselling.”</p>