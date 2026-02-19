Menu
Health department releases Rs 300 crore from KSMSCL funds to procure medicines

The money is being released from Karnataka State Medical Supply Corporation Limited for next 2 months. It will be transferred from KSMCL to Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust's account.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 22:35 IST
