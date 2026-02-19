<p>Bengaluru: The Health Department on Wednesday released an additional Rs 300 crore to procure medicines for government hospitals. They will be purchased for all taluk hospitals, district hospitals, community health centres and primary health centres. </p>.<p>The money is being released from Karnataka State Medical Supply Corporation Limited for next 2 months. It will be transferred from KSMCL to Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust's account. The funds will then be transferred to accounts of government hospitals. </p>