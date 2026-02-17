<p>Bengaluru: The Health Department will pay experience- and performance-based bonus to the Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) and pilots working for the 108 Arogya Kavacha ambulances. </p>.<p>Two percent bonus will be paid every year while 10% incentive will be paid as a performance bonus.</p>.West Bengal health department orders probe into allegations of newborn theft at govt hospital.<p>As the health department is completely taking over the 108 services, the employees who are already employed with the 108 services will be given importance and retained. </p>.<p>The pilots should have completed SSLC at the minimum and EMTs should be a graduate with BSc nursing with EMT course. The call center positions will be filled on the contract basis, the order said. </p>