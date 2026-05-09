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Health emergency operations centre to assist in pandemic-like situations across Karnataka

The centre also aims to proactively manage disasters and outbreaks, enable real-time surveillance, data-driven decision-making and rapid response.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 21:29 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 21:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakapandemic

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