<p class="bodytext">The Health and Family Welfare Department has established a health emergency operations centre (HEOC) to strengthen national health security and resilience against future pandemic-like situations, improve coordination between central, state and district-level health systems and ensure compliance with International Health Regulations (IHR 2005). </p>.<p class="bodytext">The centre also aims to proactively manage disasters and outbreaks, enable real-time surveillance, data-driven decision-making and rapid response.</p>.<p class="bodytext">It was inaugurated by Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao at Arogya Soudha in the city. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The centre is equipped with a central operations room, a high-resolution video wall for real-time monitoring, video conferencing and communication systems, data servers and networking infrastructure, an emergency call handling system, and surveillance and access control systems. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The facility will function in four different modes: a) Watch mode for continuous surveillance and data analysis; b) Alert mode for early warning and preparedness; c) Response mode for full or partial activation during emergencies; and d) Post-event recovery mode for analysis and restoration. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The implementation and operation of the HEOC involve collaboration among multiple stakeholders, including national, state and district disaster management authorities, the police force, and the revenue, fire and emergency services, women and child development, and food and civil supplies departments. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The establishment of such a centre follows difficulties that people were forced to face during the Covid pandemic. It was established under the guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and following directives from the central government. Every state and union territory is ordered to establish such centres for smooth functioning during a crisis.</p>