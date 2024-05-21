Health Minister clarifies nasal spray confusion, says label misprint issue

Bengaluru: The state health department has clarified that the oxymetazoline hydrochloride solution supplied to the state medical supplies corporation by a private pharmaceuticals company is not for animal use. However, as a precautionary measure, the corporation is sending back all stocks of the solution that has been supplied.
According to a post on X (formerly Twitter), Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao noted that the state health department has taken note of the confusion around the pharmaceuticals company Pushkar Pharma Ltd.'s supply of the solution to the Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation (KSMSCL). He noted that the pharma company has notified the state health department about a misprint in labels and clarified that the oxymetazoline hydrochloride solution it supplies is not to be used on animals.
The medication, which is used as a nasal decongestant spray, is being retracted from the KSMSCL warehouses as a precautionary measure. The pharma company was instructed to check the constituents of the oxymetazoline hydrochloride solution, following which, it was confirmed that the medicine is for human use and not animal use.
“There is no reason for people to panic. The state health department will not allow any mistakes to occur in the case of the health of the residents of the state,” he wrote.
