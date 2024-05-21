Health Minister clarifies nasal spray confusion, says label misprint issue

The medication, which is used as a nasal decongestant spray, is being retracted from the KSMSCL warehouses as a precautionary measure. The pharma company was instructed to check the constituents of the oxymetazoline hydrochloride solution, following which, it was confirmed that the medicine is for human use and not animal use.

“There is no reason for people to panic. The state health department will not allow any mistakes to occur in the case of the health of the residents of the state,” he wrote.