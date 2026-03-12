Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Health minister is healthy, but his department is sick': R Ashoka attacks Dinesh Gundu Rao over shortage of medicines and doctors

'I have with me a list of 270 primary health centres (PHC) that the government is preparing to shut', Gundu Rao said.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 10:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 10:59 IST
Karnataka NewsDinesh Gundu RaoHealth MinistryR Ashoka

Follow us on :

Follow Us