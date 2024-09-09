Hearing on POCSO case against Yediyurappa adjourned to Sept 19

"The learned counsel (for respondent CID) Ashok Naik submits that the learned senior counsel Professor Ravivarma Kumar has been appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor in the case at hand in terms of an order of the state government dated 3-09-2024. The learned counsel submits that the senior counsel would be briefed if ten days time is granted, and at the request of the counsel for the respondent list this matter on September 19," Justice M Nagaprasanna said.