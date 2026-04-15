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Heatwave conditions to intensify in Karnataka, says IMD

Bengaluru is likely to witness a sharp rise in temperatures, with the mercury expected to reach 37°C, accompanied by chances of evening showers.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 22:55 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 22:55 IST
KarnatakaheatwaveIndia Meteorological Department

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