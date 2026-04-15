Heatwave conditions to intensify in Karnataka, says IMD

<p>Hubballi: The India Meteorological Department has forecast five days of hot and humid conditions in the state’s three coastal districts from April 15.</p>.<p>A heatwave is also expected to persist for four days across Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Gadag, Koppal, Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Raichur districts.</p>.<p>Bengaluru is likely to witness a sharp rise in temperatures, with the mercury expected to reach 37°C, accompanied by chances of evening showers.</p>.<p>Meteorologists have warned that temperatures across the state will gradually rise over the next five days. On Tuesday, some parts of Karnataka, especially the north and south interior, witnessed a rise of 1.6°C to 3°C above normal.</p>.<p>N Puviarasan, Head of Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru, said that the three coastal districts will witness hot and humid conditions, which could adversely impact human health as it would result in more perspiration due to excess humidity.</p>.Warm nights on the rise in Karnataka: Report.<p>“During hot and humid conditions, the temperatures will not only hover above the normal temperature, but also see an excess of humidity. This will result in dehydration, exhaustion and weakness,” he said and told the public to stay hydrated with buttermilk, tender coconut, lime juice and others, and to avoid aerated drinks.</p>.<p>Parts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi could receive light-to-moderate thundershowers between April 15 and 18, however, Uttara Kannada district will remain dry and humid next week.</p><p>A press release from IMD, Bengaluru, also states that there is a high possibility of thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds ranging between 30 km to 40 km/hr in most parts of north interior Karnataka during this period.</p><p>In north interior karnataka, apart from the four days of heatwaves in eight districts, Dharwad, Haveri, Ballari and Vijayanagar districts will witness hot day condition, were temperature will cross over 40° C. However, by evening, these districts can witness sporadic incidents of summer showers accompanied by gusty winds.</p><p>The World Meteorological Organisation defines a heatwave as five or more consecutive days when the daily maximum temperature exceeds the average maximum temperature by five degrees Celsius and hot day condition is defined as a day when the maximum temperature reaches 40°C plus and is at least 5°C above normal temperature.</p><p>In February, the IMD, in their long-range forecast, had predicted that Karnataka could be face six days of two heatwave periods in April and May.</p><p>Deputy commissioners of heatwave impacted districts have already issued warnings to the public to avoid venturing out between 12 noon and 4 pm and to avoid tedious works, including agriculture.</p><p>“People in heatwave areas should avoid working under direct sunlight. Prefer cotton dress and hydrate regularly and keep body cool,” said Puviarasan.</p><p>Speaking to DH, Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj of Karnataka Priyank Kharge said Karnataka has already formulated a heatwave action plan and all the district administration has been asked to follow the guidelines that has been formulated with the help<br>of the Indian Institute of Science.</p><p>The government has also instructed all the primary health centers to be prepared, both in terms of infrastructure and medicinal, to attend heat vulnerable patients.</p>