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Heatwave deaths: Little change on ground for MGNREGS workers in Karnataka

Labourers working in Yadgir, Raichur and Ballari told DH that they continue to work under harsh conditions as they have no alternative sources of income.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 22:28 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 22:28 IST
Karnataka NewsheatwaveMGNREGS

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