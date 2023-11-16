JOIN US
Homeindiakarnataka

Heavy exchange of fire between Naxals and Kerala ANF in Kodagu

Following the incident, the state’s Anti-Naxal force has intensified the combing operations.
Last Updated 15 November 2023, 21:42 IST

A heavy exchange of fire took place between the Naxalites and Kerala’s Anti-Naxal Force near an alleged Naxal camp situated five km away from
the border of Kerala on Monday.

All Naxals have fled from the spot after the incident. It is said that a very heavy shooting took place between the Naxals and the police. 

Blood stains were found after the incident. The police suspect that one of the Naxals might have been injured.

Three rifles, one laptop, four mobile phones and eight tents have been seized from the spot. It has been estimated that there might have been nine Naxalites.

Sources said that the Naxalites were members of the ‘Kabini’ group and had stayed under the leadership of a man called Moideen.

Following the incident, the state’s Anti-Naxal force has intensified the combing operations.

Additional forces were deployed on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police K Ramarajan visited the spot. The district police have kept an eye on the hospitals and medical shops.

An official said that there are suspicions that people from Kerala, who support Naxalites, are helping them to move to Mysuru or other faraway places in vehicles.

The Kerala police had arrested two suspected Naxalites Srimathi alias Unnimaya and Chandru in Wayanad Kerala on November 7.

