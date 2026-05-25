Heavy overnight rain infuses life into water bodies in north Karnataka districts

<p>Heavy rain, accompanied by thunder, lightning and gusty winds, pounded north <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a> districts on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday (May 24 and 25). A youth died and another was injured while several heads of cattle perished in rain-related incidents.</p>.<p>The overnight downpour infused new lease of life into several waterbodies in the parched Kalyana Karnataka districts. A makeshift bridge between Chiratnal and Bommanal in Sindhanur taluk was swept away by an overflowing stream. </p><p>Several villages were cut off following flash floods at Hirehalli stream near Hutti Gold Mines. Several heads of cattle died and haystacks perished in lightning strikes in Lingasugur taluk. The horticultural crops in Mudgal area were damaged following the thunderstorm. Strong winds have brought down hundreds of papaya trees in the area.</p>.<p>More than 225 electricity poles and 41 transformers were uprooted due to gusty winds in Yadgir district. </p>.<p>Power supply was affected in many villages of the district. Kalaburagi and Bidar also witnessed thundershowers.</p>.<p>Thatched huts of the alemari (nomads) community were blown away in the storm at Ramanagar on the outskirts of Kalaburagi.</p>.<p>Kiran Kurabadagi (23) died while pillion rider Mahesh Hulli (25) suffered injuries after their bike skidded off the wet road and rammed into a tree that was brought down by the gusty winds, on Sunday morning.</p>.<p>The incident occurred when they were going to a factory for work. Mahesh has been admitted to the Koppal district hospital.</p>.<p>Many parts of Vijayanagara district, including Hosapete, Hagaribommanahalli and Gadiganur, continued to experience thundershowers. Hosapete received 62 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, while Malavi in HB halli taluk recorded 79 mm and Gudekote saw 71 mm of rain</p>.<p>Rainwater mixed with sewage gushed into houses in Gadiganur. The residents staged a protest by blocking the Hosapete-Ballari highway for two hours, blaming the haphazard works being carried out by the authorities while repairing the highway.</p>.Rain, swollen rivers bring misery to Kalyana Karnataka districts.<p>Heavy rains in the past few days have infused life into Malavi reservoir in Hagaraibommanahalli.</p>.<p>Hubballi-Dharwad, many parts of Belagavi districts also experienced heavy overnight rain with heightened thunder activity.</p>.<p>Vehicular movement on the highway near Rangeenakatte in Bhatkal town was affected after rainwater filled trenches dug for road widening work. Karwar and Honnavar also saw downpour late Saturday night. Herangadi in Honnavar taluk witnessed 120 mm of rain, highest in state in the last 24 hours.</p>.<p>Heavy rains, coupled with thunder activity and gusty winds damaged houses, uprooted trees and disrupted traffic at several places in Udupi district. The district recorded an average rainfall of 35.5 mm in the past 24 hours. </p>.<p>The overnight rain disrupted traffic on the Kollur–Byndoor national highway after a portion of the road caved in. However, swift restoration work by authorities enabled the resumption of vehicular traffic within hours.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted rains with thunder activity in the old Mysuru region for next four days. </p>