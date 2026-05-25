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Homeindiakarnataka

Heavy overnight rain infuses life into waterbodies in north Karnataka districts

The IMD has predicted rains with thunder activity in the old Mysuru region for next four days.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 23:14 IST
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Rainwater accumulates at National Highway widening site near Ranginakatta in Bhatkal, Uttara Kannada district.

Rainwater accumulates at National Highway widening site near Ranginakatta in Bhatkal, Uttara Kannada district.

Credit: Special Arrangement

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Published 24 May 2026, 23:14 IST
India NewsKarnatakaNorth KarnatakaHeavy rain

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