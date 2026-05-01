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Heavy rain, gusty winds hit crops, power infra in Mandya, Halebid

A 62-year-old farmer was washed away in flash floods in a streamat Cheelanaikanahalli near Halebid in Hassan district
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 22:32 IST
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Over 100 coconut trees were uprooted or damaged following heavy rain and strong winds in Halebid hobli Hassan district late Wednesday night.
Over 100 coconut trees were uprooted or damaged following heavy rain and strong winds in Halebid hobli Hassan district late Wednesday night.
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Published 30 April 2026, 22:32 IST
Karnataka NewsMandya

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