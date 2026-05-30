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Homeindiakarnataka

Heavy rain, gusty winds leave trail of destruction in farms in Karnataka's Tumakuru

Heavy rain continued in several villages under Kasaba hobli, including Mattihalli, Gurugadahalli and Tadasur.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 18:42 IST
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Banana plants damaged due to gusty winds. dh photos  
Banana plants damaged due to gusty winds. dh photos  
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Published 30 May 2026, 18:42 IST
Karnataka NewsTumakuruHeavy rain

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