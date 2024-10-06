Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Karnataka's Mudradi

<p>Many people were trapped after heavy rains caused havoc in Hosakambla, Kantarabail, Kelakila in Mudradi which left many houses inundated. </p><p>Two cars and a bike were washed away in the flash floods that followed. </p><p>"The rain resembled a cloud burst at Kabbinale Betta and water started gushing," said Mudradi gram panchayat member Ganapathi Mudradi. </p><p>Gram panchayat president Vasanthi Poojary, and others visited the spot.</p><p>A road connecting Mudradi via Balladi Tundugudde has been closed. There were incidents of lightning striking a house in Muniyalu.</p> .<p>Acres of paddy, rubber, arecanut, coconut and banana plantations were inundated at Bammagundi. 18 cm rainfall lashed the region in three hours. More than 25 electricity poles were damaged which led to blackout in the area.</p><p>On noticing sudden increase in water at the waterfalls in Kabbinale, tourists ran for safety. Kabbinale bridge has remained inundated. Fire and emergency service personnel rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operation.</p> .<p>Meanwhile, heavy rain coupled with lightning and thunder lashed Mangaluru and surrounding areas on Sunday evening. The IMD has sounded a yellow alert in the district till October 9.</p><p>There was an increase in traffic congestion in Mangaluru city.</p><p>In Sullia, a bridge at Nelyamajalu Kurundelu in Bellare was damaged. </p><p>Movement of vehicles was restricted after rain water started flowing on the road at Kote Mundugaru in Kalanja. Landslides at Kedila affected the movement of vehicles.</p>