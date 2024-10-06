Home
Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Karnataka's Mudradi

Many people were trapped after heavy rains caused havoc in Hosakambla, Kantarabail, Kelakila in Mudradi which left many houses inundated.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 17:06 IST

Published 06 October 2024, 17:06 IST
