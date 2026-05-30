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Homeindiakarnataka

Heavy rains, gusty winds uproot electricity poles, trees in Chikkamagaluru

The compound wall of Chikkamagaluru Club in front of the Inspection Bungalow also collapsed.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 09:07 IST
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Gusty winds also damaged a number of houses, with roof tiles and metal sheets being blown away.

Gusty winds also damaged a number of houses, with roof tiles and metal sheets being blown away.

Credit: Special arrangement

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Published 30 May 2026, 09:07 IST
India NewsKarnatakaChikkamagaluruHeavy Rainselectricity poles uprootedgusty windstrees uprooted

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