Heavy rains, gusty winds uproot electricity poles, trees in Chikkamagaluru

<p>Chikkamagaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/heavy-rain">Heavy rain</a> accompanied by gusty winds, thunder and lightning caused widespread damage in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chikkamagaluru">Chikkamagaluru</a> city shortly after midnight, uprooting several trees and electricity poles and disrupting power supply in many areas.</p><p>The intense spell of rain, which lasted for about half an hour, brought down large trees and electricity poles in Kote Layout, Hosamane, Jayanagar and along the Bypass road. </p>.Heavy rains fill up water bodies, damages houses in Kittur Karnataka region.<p>Gusty winds also damaged a number of houses, with roof tiles and metal sheets being blown away. The compound wall of Chikkamagaluru Club in front of the Inspection Bungalow also collapsed.</p><p>Authorities have launched operations to clear fallen trees and electricity poles that are blocking roads and affecting traffic movement. Power supply has been disrupted in several localities, and restoration work is underway.</p>