Heavy rains in Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagaluru: Heavy rains have been lashing the district, as a result of which there has been a significant rise in the water level in rivers.
Kottigehara and Charmadi after the rains turned cool and misty.
Kalasa, Kottigehara, Koppa, Sringeri, Narasimharajapura, Aldur and Balehonnur witnessed continuous rains from Sunday night to Monday afternoon.
Chikkamgaluru city, Tarikere, Kadur and Ajjampura in the plain region, too received rains. Kerekatte in Sringeri taluk recorded 13 cm rains while Kigga got 10 cm rains.
Waterfalls in Chandradrona hill range are now looking splendorous. The Hemavathi, Tunga, Bhadra, Vedavathi and Nethravathi rivers are swollen.
Plantation workers were given a holiday due to heavy rains in various parts of the district.
A landslide took place in Kogile village behind the house belonging to Nagesh.
Vehicular movement was hindered for more than an hour on Koppa-Jayapura road near Narve in Koppa taluk. The trees were cleared later, to facilitate smooth flow of traffic.
Lesser tourists turned up at the spiritual destination of Sringeri Sharadamba temple.
Published 15 July 2024, 15:07 IST