Heavy rains in Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagaluru: Heavy rains have been lashing the district, as a result of which there has been a significant rise in the water level in rivers.

Kottigehara and Charmadi after the rains turned cool and misty.

Kalasa, Kottigehara, Koppa, Sringeri, Narasimharajapura, Aldur and Balehonnur witnessed continuous rains from Sunday night to Monday afternoon.

Chikkamgaluru city, Tarikere, Kadur and Ajjampura in the plain region, too received rains. Kerekatte in Sringeri taluk recorded 13 cm rains while Kigga got 10 cm rains.