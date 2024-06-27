Heavy rains in Kodagu, inflow at Harangi crosses 1,000 cusecs

Madikeri: Owing to heavy rains in Kodagu district, the inflow at Harangi reservoir in Kushalnagar has risen significantly and as on Thursday morning, the inflow has reached 1,425 cusecs.
On Wednesday, the inflow of the dam was 810 cusecs.
The maximum storage level of the reservoir is 2,859 feet and currently, the dam has reached the mark of 2,832.65 feet.
Bhagamandala in Madikeri taluk received 21cm rain during the 24 hours ending on Thursday morning at 8.30 am.
Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala is in spate. There was rainfall of 15.8 cm in Madikeri and the surrounding regions.
The amount of rainfall in other regions of the district are: Sampaje and Napoklu - 13 cm, Ponnampet and Hudikeri - 12 cm, Virajpet and surrounding areas, and Ammatti hobli - 10 cm, and Somwarpet's Shantalli hobli - 9 cm.
Wall collapse
In Madikeri, there has been continuous rain coupled with strong winds since Wednesday night. There was a landslide behind the house belonging to one Sulaiman in Mallikarjun Nagar. The debris is being cleared by the City Municipal Corporation personnel. The district administration has declared holiday to the primary and high schools in the district.
Published 27 June 2024, 11:08 IST