Heavy rains in Kodagu, inflow at Harangi crosses 1,000 cusecs

Madikeri: Owing to heavy rains in Kodagu district, the inflow at Harangi reservoir in Kushalnagar has risen significantly and as on Thursday morning, the inflow has reached 1,425 cusecs.

On Wednesday, the inflow of the dam was 810 cusecs.

The maximum storage level of the reservoir is 2,859 feet and currently, the dam has reached the mark of 2,832.65 feet.

Bhagamandala in Madikeri taluk received 21cm rain during the 24 hours ending on Thursday morning at 8.30 am.