Heavy rains, thunderstorms lash parts of Karnataka, bring relief from intense summer heat

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/heavy-rainfall">Heavy rainfall</a>, thunderstorms, and gusty winds lashed several parts of Karnatak<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">a</a> on Tuesday, bringing relief from the intense summer heat.</p>.<p>In Chikkamagaluru, the rain, initially began in Mullayanagiri and Chandradrona mountain ranges, and soon spread to surrounding areas. It was accompanied by strong winds and thunder. The rain, which began around 2 pm, continued for nearly an hour.</p>.<p>Due to the intense rainfall, Honnammanahalla waterfall was overflowing. Roads in Chikkamagaluru city also flooded due to the rainfall. On the Adichunchanagiri Engineering College road, waterlogging submerged cars.<br />Roads including Basavanahalli Road, Market Road, MG Road, and Mallandur Road were inundated with rainwater.</p>.3 killed in lightning strikes as thunderstorm batters North Karnataka, coastal districts.<p>Heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds and thunder also lashed Naregal town in Gagag district. The sudden showers flooded the roads. The power supply was disrupted as tree branches fell on the supply lines.<br />Vemgal town in Kolar district also received heavy rainfall on Tuesday evening. It had also rained heavily on Saturday and Sunday. The rain brought respite from sweltering heat.</p>.<p>A six-year-old girl was killed after the roof of her house collapsed in strong winds in Hulsoor in Bidar district. The deceased has been identified as Mahira.</p>.<p>A Kodagu-based software engineer had died in a lightning strike near Yelwala, in Mysuru taluk, on Monday evening.</p>.<p>The deceased was identified as Roshan (38), a resident of Madikeri. According to the Yelwala Police, Roshan had come to his relative's house in Mysuru. He had gone to inspect a site and took shelter under a tree as it was raining, when he was struck by lightning.</p>