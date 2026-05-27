Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Heavy rains, thunderstorms lash parts of Karnataka, bring relief from intense summer heat

In Chikkamagaluru, the rain, initially began in Mullayanagiri and Chandradrona mountain ranges, and soon spread to surrounding areas.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 00:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 May 2026, 00:24 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsThunderstormsKarnatakaSummer heatHeavy rainfall

Follow us on :

Follow Us